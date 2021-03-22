Union City Junior/Senior High academic honors

UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Junior and Senior High School would like to recognize the following students for their outstanding academic achievement in the third nine weeks of the school year.

Senior, all A’s: Madison Garrett

Junior, all A’s: Christina Sowinski

Sophomore, all A’s: Jude Connor, Sylaris, Denney, Landen Dickmann, Emily Evans, Gabriela Gonzalez-Neels, Parker Kerns, and Elly O’Connor

Freshman, all A’s: Owen Dowler, Zackary Fulk, and Rylan Glunt

Eighth grade, all A’s: Wendy Aguilar-Mendez, Vanderlei Burkett, Marisol Osornio, Becca Overleese, Elizabeth Prinkey, Oaklee Reichard, and Addison Thornburg

Seventh grade, all A’s: Andrew Bowers, Jayson Connor, Jackson Cowper, Lindsey Evans, Campbell Kerns, and Brianna Williams.

Senior, A’s and B’s: Gabriel Addington, Ryan Armantrout, Lydia Baldwin, Areli Banda, Yareni Banda, Crystal Breen, Savannah Brewer, Marina Camarena-Sandoval, Hunter Clay, Jacob Jefferis, Zachary Neeley, Alexandria Partin, Taylor Rains, Hunter Reagan, Erik Terriquez, and Michael Vore

Junior, A’s and B’s: Danubia Bustillo Sierra, Gabrielle Holmes, Angie Osornio-Machuca, Carlee Rismiller, Andrea Sanders, and Kali Strait

Sophomore, A’s and B’s: Parker Abel, Madeline Burns, Kalam Denney, Makenzi Jeronimo, Emeren Lopez-Mariscal, Alenna Ortiz, and Juan Salas Ortiz

Freshman, A’s and B’s: Camryn Fischer, and Angel Nieto

Eighth grade, A’s and B’s: Shelby Arnold, Isabella Bahena, Miranda Clark, Luke Collins, Anevicia Cox-Ramos, Reina Farias, Ashley Garrett, Brennan Hoggatt, Gracie Jones, Mya LaFuze, Keegan Livingston, Kyra Mullens, Jace O’Connor, Auston Roth, Rodney Sickels, Kira Tharp, Luis Velasco, and Codi Williams

Seventh grade, A’s and B’s: Zuriel Burkett, Grant Elliott, Samantha Jones, Adessa Lozoya, Sophia Noggle, Scott O’Connor, Nathaniel Partin, Khyira Randall, Maxwell Retter, and Gabriel Tapp

Congratulations to all these students on their exemplary academic acheivement during the third nine weeks.

