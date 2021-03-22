Local Briefs

Greenville Transit closed Easter Sunday

GREENVILLE — Greenville Transit System will be closed Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Upcoming Arcanum public meeting

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will be hosting the following public meeting at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Finance Committee Meeting: Monday, March 29, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

OSU Darke Co. to hold pesticide license test

DARKE COUNTY — The OSU Darke County Extension will conduct pesticide license testing at the OSU Learning Center, 603 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, on Tuesday, April 13. There will be two testing times: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 4 p.m. Preregistration is required. No walk-ins will be permitted. Photo ID is required. Face masks are required and must be worn at all times. To register, go to the Ohio Department of Agriculture website at bit.ly/3lPO3N7 or for assistance in registration, contact the ODA at 614-728-6987.

Darke Co. Board of Elections emergency meeting

GREENVILLE — The Board of Election’s Board members will meet on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8 a.m. for an emergency meeting to discuss grant funds and expenditures with impending deadlines. The Board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.