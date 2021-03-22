Manchester appointed to adoption and support committee

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) was recently appointed by Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) to serve on the Joint Committee on Adoption and Promotion Support.

The committee was created to ensure the Ohio legislature has oversight over the adoption process and that parents have the tools needed to promote and sustain a healthy living environment for children adopted into new homes.

Last year, Manchester championed legislation that revised the requirements for foster caregiver training in Ohio in order to address the needs of the 16,000 boys and girls in the state’s foster care system. The bill was signed into law in October 2020.

“Thousands of Ohio children need a loving home,” said Manchester. “I look forward to continue advocating for good public policy that protects these children and helps build strong families throughout our state.”

Manchester https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Susan-Manchester-MUG.jpg Manchester

Staff report

State Representative Susan Manchester is serving her first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. She serves the 84th District, which encompasses Mercer County, as well as portions of Auglaize, Darke and Shelby counties. For more information, contact the office of Rep. Manchester at 614-466-6344 or Rep84@ohiohouse.gov

State Representative Susan Manchester is serving her first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. She serves the 84th District, which encompasses Mercer County, as well as portions of Auglaize, Darke and Shelby counties. For more information, contact the office of Rep. Manchester at 614-466-6344 or Rep84@ohiohouse.gov