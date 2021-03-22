Edison and Hobart see first graduate of pathway partnership

PIQUA — In 2019, Edison State Community College and Hobart Service inked an agreement to facilitate the receipt of academic credit at Edison State for technical training conducted by Hobart Service. In December 2020, Kevin Schieferstein, a Hobart Service employee from Laurel, Delaware, was the first to receive an Associate of Technical Study (ATS) degree through the partnership.

The partnership provides a seamless transition for Hobart Service employees to take the next step to obtain an ATS degree in one of two areas of focus, Business or Industrial Management. The Edison State courses required to complete this degree are offered online to accommodate Hobart Service employees across the country.

Schieferstein, a Service Manager at Hobart Service, completed courses from the Service Training School at Hobart Service to apply credit hours toward Edison State’s ATS degree, earning a degree in Business. This degree allows employees like Schieferstein to qualify for advancement within the management ranks of Hobart Service.

“The classes that I have taken at Edison State have equipped me with a broad general knowledge for the different aspects of business,” said Schieferstein. “The knowledge gained has not only helped me be a more effective leader in my new role as a service manager at Hobart Service but will also help me compete for advancement as positions become available.”

With seven additional Hobart Service employees now entering the degree pathway partnership, Schieferstein also recommends this opportunity to others.

“I would recommend this opportunity to anyone who would like to advance in their career with Hobart Service. The courses provide valuable instruction that will assist in the development of the skills necessary to become leaders in our business. The partnership between Edison State and Hobart Service is an incredible opportunity to apply previously taken Hobart technical training and combine it with academic instruction to not only earn your degree but to prepare you for the next step in your career with Hobart Service.”

Established in his career, Schieferstein is thankful for the opportunity. “It had been quite a few years since high school graduation when I decided to take advantage of the opportunity being offered through this partnership. The extended time out of the academic environment gave me a bit of apprehension initially, but the Edison State instructors proved to be both available and helpful, the format was generally user-friendly, and the content provided valuable skills and knowledge. I am thankful for the opportunity and glad I did it.”

Edison State Community College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The Industrial Management and Business ATS degrees are approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

For more information about the Hobart Service ATS degree pathway, contact Amy Borgert, Coordinator of Professional Technical Pathways Advising by calling 937.778.7987 or emailing aborgert@edisonohio.edu

Kevin Schieferstein is the first graduate of the Hobart Service ATS degree pathway. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_KevinS_Hobart.jpeg Kevin Schieferstein is the first graduate of the Hobart Service ATS degree pathway. Provided photo