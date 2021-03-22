Help Darke Co. by donating stimulus checks

GREENVILLE — If you recently received a stimulus check from the government, consider donating a portion to help your Darke County neighbors still struggling from the financial toll of the pandemic. All donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund at the Darke County Foundation go directly to local non-profit organizations that fulfill basic needs such as groceries, utility and rent assistance, and medication.

Since June 2020, this emergency fund has distributed grants to American Red Cross of Miami Valley, Ansonia Area Food Pantry, Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley, FISH Choice Pantry, Greenville Community Unity, NextStep Ministries at EUM Church, and Senior Outreach Meal Delivery.

Other organizations that serve Darke County residents are considered as funds become available. The program is a partnership with Darke County United Way.

“Every dollar we receive is being given to local groups that we personally consult with to make sure they are fulfilling the greatest needs,” said Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation.

“If your income is stable, or if you can get along without the stimulus check, we encourage you to give where you live,” added Prakel.

Donors may make a tax-deductible contribution in one of two ways: write a check payable to Darke County Foundation (memo: COVID-19 Fund) and send to Darke County Foundation, P.O. Box 438, Greenville, OH 45331. Or donate online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. For questions, e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org or call the Darke County Foundation at 937-548-4673 or Darke County United Way at 937-547-1272.

Harold Graham (left), of Greenville, and Russ Marchal, of the Rossburg area, restock food as volunteers at FISH Choice Pantry in Greenville. FISH received funding from the COVID-19 Relief Fund at the Darke County Foundation. Darke County residents, if they are able, are encouraged to donate their stimulus check to this fund that provides local assistance for basic needs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Fish-pantry.jpg Harold Graham (left), of Greenville, and Russ Marchal, of the Rossburg area, restock food as volunteers at FISH Choice Pantry in Greenville. FISH received funding from the COVID-19 Relief Fund at the Darke County Foundation. Darke County residents, if they are able, are encouraged to donate their stimulus check to this fund that provides local assistance for basic needs. Provided photo