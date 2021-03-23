70th Annual Poultry Days’ Grand Parade coming June 12

VERSAILLES — In celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Versailles Poultry Days, the board would like to extend an invitation for all past Festival Chairmen, Miss Chicks and Little Miss Poultry Days to participate in the Grand Parade on Saturday, June 12 at 11 am. An honorary float will be provided for this event.

The float will be staged at the beginning of the parade on East Main Street near the former Worch Library, now Boring, Richard & Associates. The Versailles Fire Department parade organizers will be available to direct honorees to this very special honorary float. Please be at the float for seating by 10:30 a.m. Photos of Past Miss Chicks, Past Little Miss Poultry Days and Past Chairmen are to be taken shortly after 10:30 a.m. Miss Chicks and Little Misses are encouraged to wear their tiaras. The parade ends near the corner of Euclid and South Center Streets.

We request an R.S.V.P. by Sunday, May 23, 2021, to Versailles Poultry Days, P.O. Box 108, Versailles, OH 45380, or to Emily Pepple at 166 Heritage Court Versailles, OH 45380 or ebpepple@outlook.com. Please include your name, mailing address, phone number and e-mail address. At this time, if anyone requires assistance with riding on the float, please let the committee know as soon as possible.

The 70th Annual Versailles Poultry Days Festival will be held June 11, 12 and 13, 2021, in Versailles, Ohio.

