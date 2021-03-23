Versailles FFA hosts omelet breakfast

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, February 27, Versailles FFA hosted the sixth annual Free Omelet Breakfast as part of the National FFA Week. At the breakfast, there were youth farm toy displays, a photography contest, a youth coloring contest, farm toy vendors selling their products, and a completely free breakfast that was opened to the public who made reservations beforehand so the chapter could take COVID-19 precautions.

Versailles FFA also had games and crafts for the youth and balloon animals by Tina Ault. While serving around 400 omelets, the chapter was very grateful for receiving donations from generous community members who donated to the late Trevor Huber Scholarship.

The farm display winners for division one, ages five and under were: first place, Wyatt Eilerman, second place, Abigail Pitsenbarger, and third place, Roscoe Keller.Division two, ages six to ten: first place, Henry Shappie, second place, Maverick Keller, and third place, Makayla Pitsenbarger. Division three ages 11 to 14 included: first place, Nathan Timmerman, second place, Ben Pitsenbarger, and third place, Lucas Timmerman. Division four, ages 15 and up included: first place, Greg Dircksen, and second place, Gabe Thompson. The winners were awarded a trophy and the prize of money and thank you to Darke County Farm Bureau for sponsoring the farm displays. Twenty-six Farm Youth displays were exhibited.

The photography contest winners were: middle school division: first place, Taylor Wagner, second place, Lincoln Winner, and third place, Andrew Wuebker. High school division: first place, Renea Schmitmeyer, second place, Elise George, and third place, Breanna Neiport. Community beginner division: first place, Jacob Wuebker, second place, Randel Delzith, and third place, Clair Hesson. Community professional: first place, Jenna Wyler. Congratulations to the winners. The top three in each Division were awarded the prize of money and got their photograph displayed at the breakfast. The winners for the youth coloring contest were Kindergarten Division: first place, Grady Luthman, second place, Marlena Quinto, third place, Joel Wilker. First grade division: first place, Remy Raterman, second place, Anne Schmitmeyer, third place, Grady Schellhase. Second grade division: first place, Mary Koons, second place, Nolan Leach, third place, Logan Schmitmeyer.

Thank you to the toy show vendors; Kris Hinton, Tom Barga, Roger Heckman, Jim Ford Farm Toys, and Winner Farm Toys for exhibiting. The FFA Chapter would also like to thank all the sponsors for helping make this event possible. Also thank you to the community who supported us in this event!

Member Carter Luthman cooking an personalized omelet. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG-6364.jpg Member Carter Luthman cooking an personalized omelet. Provided photo Tina Ault making animal balloons for kids in the gymnasium. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG-6386.jpg Tina Ault making animal balloons for kids in the gymnasium. Provided photo Versailles FFA members cooking fresh omelets for community members who registered for the event. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG-6354.jpg Versailles FFA members cooking fresh omelets for community members who registered for the event. Provided photo