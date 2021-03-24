Friends of the Shelter host ‘Scentral Park Dog Park 5K’ May 1

GREENVILLE — The 7th annual Scentral Park Dog Park 5K walk/run will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m, at the Darke County Fairgrounds .

This walk/run is sponsored by the Darke County Friends of the Animal Shelter and is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. It allows participants to walk/run with their dogs. All dogs must be on a leash, in a stroller/wagon or be carried. The entire walk/run will be within the fairgrounds. All regular age group awards will be given as well as awards being given to the “Top 3” male and “Top 3” female runners finishing with a dog. The first place top male and female runners, as well as the first place top male and female runners with a dog, will each be awarded $50.

The Friends of the Animal Shelter opened the Scentral Park Dog Park in March, 2013, having raised the necessary funds from donations, grants and fundraisers. No taxpayer money was used. The Scentral Park Dog Park is maintained and improved by volunteers through the monies raised from this 5K walk/run.

The Friends of the Shelter want to thank their Presenting Sponsor, Tribute Pet Memorial Services, as well as all the other sponsors who have already committed their support to this 5K: Arcanum Veterinary Service, Sadie Grace Boutique’ Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Kevin Flory Landscaping & Lawn Care, Hartzell Veterinary Service, Dr. Thomas and Suzanne Brown, William J. Hole. Premier Design Solutions, LLC, Barry Family Dentistry, Financial Achievement Services, Primary Colors PreSchool, MiniMe Litchfield, Western Ohio Podiatric Medical Center, Inc., Bruns Animal Clinic, LTD, Scott Family McDonald’s, Kline Timber Company, JD Fence. Conway’s Pooch Parlor, Inc., Darke County Veterinary Service, Matt & Angie Arnold and Bailey, Dynamite Designs and More, LLC, Green Lawn Animal Clinic, Darke County Veterinary Service, Bob and Nancy Dean, Dog Turbo, Greenville Federal.

Rural King and Danone will also donate to this 5K.

For more information please contact Kelly Sanning at drskas@embarqmail.com. Online registration can be done at www.gtraces.com. Information is also available inside the Darke County Animal Shelter and at www.facebook.com/Shelterfriends5KRace

7th annual race registration open now