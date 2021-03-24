BPW meeting at Miller’s Flowers April 8

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) will hold its next meeting Thursday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Miller’s Flowers Greenhouse and Florist. The meeting will be hosted by the Membership Committee with Chair Susan Fowble and members Maria Moore, Shelby Dowler, and Kathy O’Dell.

The program will be presented by Caitlyn Miller of Miller’s Flowers, who will discuss the benefits both mentally and physically from plants and gardening for women’s health. All attendees will receive a tin and succulent plant which they will plant during the workshop and take home with them. The cost for the meeting will be $15. No dinner will be served.

A membership drive is being held through the month of April to celebrate Equal Pay Day which this year is March 24. Anyone who joins as a new member of the club between now and April 30 will receive $10 off their annual membership dues.

The meeting is open to the public, however reservations are required as space is limited. Contact Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance.com by noon on Thursday, April 1 to make a reservation to attend this meeting. For more information, please check their Facebook page at GreenvilleBPWClub.

Caitlyn Miller https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Caitlyn-Miller.jpeg Caitlyn Miller Provided photo