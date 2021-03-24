Intern opportunity at Darke Co. Parks

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Parks District is looking for a summer intern to assist the naturalist staff. The intern would aid in a range of tasks associated with the natural and cultural programming, organization of summer day-camps, environmental education, maintenance, and operation of the Nature and Bish Discovery Centers and other parks.

This is a great opportunity to develop job skills by working hands on with the public, caring for the park’s animal ambassadors and more. For more information about this opportunity, visit www.darkecountyparks.org/employment

The Darke County Parks District is offering an internship opportunity. Visit www.darkecountyparks.org/employment for more information. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_group-bike.jpg The Darke County Parks District is offering an internship opportunity. Visit www.darkecountyparks.org/employment for more information. Provided photo