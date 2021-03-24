Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY —Chloe, a 5-year-old female Boxer mix, is a very sweet “glamour girl” who loves to smile! Chloe knows how to sit, walks well on a leash, and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She loves attention and gets along with everyone. Chloe did great for her exam where she was given Bordatella, parvo/distemper/lepto vaccines and dewormed. Chloe is heartworm negative. Come and meet Chloe at the The Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Hazel, an 8-month-old female Vizsla mix, is a lovable girl who is just waiting for a forever home. An energetic puppy, she is good with children, as well as other dogs and cats. She is up-to-date on all her vaccines, and is heartworm negative. Hazel’s adoption fee is $200, which includes microchipping and spay. Interested in adopting Hazel? Contact BARK Animal Rescue by phone at 937-423-9300, or email at barkanimalrescue14@yahoo.com, or visit them on the web at Barkanimalrescueincofdarkecounty.com.