Darke Co. Rural Electric donates grant

DARKE COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County received a grant from Darke Rural Electric Company. This grant was given to THE agency to help fund IPads to be used at Ansonia, Versailles and the Boys and Girls Club after school Big Buddies program.

The company’s generosity of funding these IPads has made our after school buddies sessions a lot easier. It has allowed us to be able to bring technology into the sessions. In today’s school’s technology is everywhere, with these IPads we are able to easily access records, watch videos, capture moments by taking pictures. The efficiency of getting things accomplished at the buddies’ sessions has been extremely helpful because of these IPads.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is a non-profit United Way member agency. Proceeds from the event will benefit our local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency which matches at-risk children with volunteer role models. These volunteers are screened thoroughly and meet with children at least two times per month offering guidance, support, and positive role-modeling. The concept of services by Big Brothers Big Sisters is to get community members to open up their lives to a young child within their own community. It does not take a great deal of time, money, or talent; the volunteers just need to care about children.

Are you wanting to get involved? Call the office at 937-492-7611 or visit our website at https://www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org/ or stop at the agency office located at 121 E. North Street in Sidney or 205 E. Fourth Street in Greenville. For any questions don’t hesitate to call or go to the Big Brother Big Sister of Shelby & Darke County’s website. Big Brothers Big Sisters is proud to be a United Way Partner agency.

