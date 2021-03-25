Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One fun “cool cat” fact is that cats can hear higher and lower frequencies, and are able to detect the movement of extremely small prey. The small folds of skin found inside cats’ ears are called “Henry’s pockets,” while the tufts of fur inside their ears are called “ear furnishings.” Cats have 32 muscles in each ear, and can rotate them 180 degrees, much like a satellite dish.

Winchester, a 4-year-old cinnamon and white Shorthair male, is a laid-back “cool cat” who loves people, enjoys attention and being petted.

Desiree, a 6-month-old-old black and grey Tabby female, is a curious kitten who boldly welcomes new adventures.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.