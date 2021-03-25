Annie Oakley Festival Committee preps for 2021 event

DARKE COUNTY — The Annie Oakley Festival Committee members are proud and excited about the upcoming July 23, 24, and 25, 2021, Annie Oakley Festival.

We were obviously very disappointed that we had to cancel the 2020 Annie Oakley Festival, which would have been our 57th year of being a festival honoring Darke County’s most famous daughter, Annie Oakley.

We are excited about the 2021 Miss Annie Oakley Shooting Competition that will take place the week leading up to the Annie Oakley Festival weekend, and to see who will become the 2021 Miss Annie Oakley. Madison Werner won the title of 2019 Miss Annie Oakley, and graciously carried on her title and represented Annie Oakley through 2020. We are so proud of her and appreciate her commitment to honoring Annie Oakley. We also will continue with the Little Miss and Mr. competition on Friday evening.

The 2021 Annie Oakley Festival weekend will be packed with activity all weekend. We are thrilled to have return to our festival again this year the American Western Arts Showcase, the Ohio Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, the Melodrama, the National Fast Draw Competition, free Historical Bus Tours, live entertainment for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Annie Oakley Parade on Saturday morning, the Annie Oakley Festival Car Show, the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers competition, and the Annie Oakley Weiner Dog Races. We are also going to have lots of vendors and concessioners for everyone to enjoy as well as games for the kids to play. We are still working on a few events, and will be updating our website as we go. Go to our website at www.annieoakleyfestival.org. for updates and schedules as they are determined.

We are taking applications for vendors and concessioners, and these applications are available on our website as well as information on who to contact. There is information on our website regarding the 2021 Miss Annie Oakley Shooting Competition as well as the Little Miss and Mr Competition.

Another way that you can help us, is by becoming a member of the Annie Oakley Festival Committee. We meet monthly (January through November, weather permitting), and we appreciate new ideas and input from our members. Having more members would help us to create an even bigger and better festival. Membership fees are only $5 per person, per year.

If you have any questions about our festival, and what we are planning, and how you can be a major part of the success of the 2021 Annie Oakley Festival, please feel free to contact JoEllen Melling by phone at 937-548-1018 or by email at jmmelling86@gmail.com

