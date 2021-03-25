Powell votes to override DeWine veto

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) and the Ohio General Assembly voted Wednesday to override Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 22, legislation that establishes legislative oversight over orders issued during a state of emergency.

“Although this bill could have been stronger, this veto override is a step in the right direction to restoring the constitutional balance of power in Ohio,” said Powell. “No branch of government should have unlimited authority in making decisions that impact the livelihoods of over 11 million Ohioans.”

Provisions in the bill give the legislature the ability to oversee orders issued by any department under the administration in response to public health emergencies. Orders may be extended or rescinded by the General Assembly.

The bill also ensures that local communities may determine the course of local health orders. As a result, the bill provides parameters for local boards of health in which they must operate when issuing county and district wide orders.

A veto override requires a three-fifths vote from the House and Senate. The Senate voted 23-10 and the House voted 62-35 to override.

Powell https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Jena-Powell-headshot-2.jpg Powell