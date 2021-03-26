Local Briefs

Church to hold pre-Easter bake sale

ARCANUM — The Family of God Church will be conducting a pre-Easter bake sale, Saturday, April 3. The church is located at 310 W. South Street, Arcanum. Lots of goodies are available.

PERI meeting, luncheon slated for April 5

GREENVILLE — The next meeting and luncheon of the Darke County Retired Public Employees (PERI) will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio Street, Greenville. The cost of lunch is $9, payable at the door. Please remember to wear a mask. District Rep. John DiPietro will bring us up to date on the proposed COLA freeze and other matters which we want to discuss.

Anyone who has retired that is affiliated with Ohio Public Employees (OPERS) is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local chapter of PERI. Those wishing to attedn will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961, on or before March 28. If there is no answer, leave a message and Vivian will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI Calling Commitee.