Red & Yellow Black & White Gala coming April 9

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Backpack Program’s “Red & Yellow / Black & White Gala” will be held April 9, 2021.

The goal of the Backpack Program is to meet the needs of hungry children by providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends. The program helps change the lives of hundreds of children in our community where every public school can benefit from the Backpack Program.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the Program has helped feed approximately 450 children each weekend.

The Red & Yellow / Black & White Gala exists to raise money for the Backpack Program, where 100 percent of the contributions goes directly to feed the children of Darke County. The entire costs of the Gala (dinner, dancing, and facilities) are paid for by the generous support of an anonymous donor.

The Gala would like to thank its sponsors: Park National Bank ($2,500), The Darke County Foundation ($2,500), GNB Banking Centers ($1,350), Greenville Rotary ($1,100), Shaun Hayes-BHHS Professional Realty ($1,000), and Matt and Angie Arnold ($1,000) for their generous support of the Darke County Backpack Program.

Organizers would also like to thank the following donors who have also generously contributed to keep this program in Darke County: Dr. Lisa Alvetro Orthodontics, Brethren Retirement Community, Dave and Sherry Smith, Moody’s Auto Service, Phelan Insurance Agency Inc., Ramco Electric Motors (Brent Myers and Aimee Armstrong), and Sam Casalano.

The organization also acknowledges Vickie Wilcox, who is the heart of the program, as well as the other numerous volunteers who make this program a success. The Backpack Program would not be in existence if not for its wonderful volunteers and their countless hours of help.

Those wishing to make a donation to the Backpack Program should please contact Red & Yellow / Black & White Gala Coordinator Kelly Fliehman by phone at 937-417-4449.

Mrs. Fliehman and the Gala Committee would like to thank those who have contributed through monetary donations, Silent / Live Auction items, or by donating their time.

Special thanks are extended to the Corporate Table sponsors this year: Rest Haven Nursing Home, Wayne Healthcare, The Natural Path, Greenville School Administration, Dick Lavy Trucking, Dr. Robert Maher – Western Ohio Podiatry, Judge Julie Monnin, Plowboy Snow Removal, Kirby Lyons Auctioneers, Rocking M Farms, Elegante’ Options, Financial Achievement Services, Beanz Buttercream Bakery, EB Real Estate, Tribute Funeral Homes, Johnston Chiropractic, Grilliot Allignment, Spencer Landscaping, Spirit Medical Transport, Myers Excavating, Moody Auto Services, HER Realty – Sue Bowman, Walls Brothers Asphalt, Ashes to Beauty, Meckes & Associates Insurance, Shaun Hayes-BHHS Professional Realty, GNB Banking Centers, Park National Bank, Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home, and Tangles Hair Salon.

In addition to dozens of Silent Auction items, the Gala Live Auction this year includes:

· Traeger Timberline Grill 850 donated by EB Real Estate

· Ft. Myers Vacation donated by Mike and Sherry Jones

· Handcrafted Display Cabinet donated by Elegante’ Options Sandee Detrick

· Pamper Yourself Package donated by The Natural Path

· Bike donated by HER Realty

· 4 Tickets for Jake Owens Concert at the Great Darke County Fair donated by Cindy McCallister

· Toboggan Run Tickets at Pokagon State Park donated by Cindy McCallister

· 5-Step Lawn Care Program donated by Kevin Flory Landscaping

· 4-Guests Private Dinner donated by Merchant House

· 1-Hour Plane Ride donated by Troy Snyder

· Black Onyx Sterling Silver Bracelet donated by Dean Bankson of Wielands Jewelers

· Cheesecake donated by Beanz Buttercream Bakery

The Backpack Program of Darke County is a 501(c)(3) not for profit corporation.

Park National Bank’s Joy Greer and John Swallow present a check to Kelly and Travis Fliehman for the April 9 Red & Yellow / Black & White Gala. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Photo-Park-National-Bank.jpg Park National Bank’s Joy Greer and John Swallow present a check to Kelly and Travis Fliehman for the April 9 Red & Yellow / Black & White Gala. GNB Banking Centers is one of the sponsors of the Red & Yellow / Black & White Gala, scheduled for April 9. Shown is Loan Officer William Borchers presenting a check to Kelly Fliehman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Photo-GNB-Banking-Centers.jpg GNB Banking Centers is one of the sponsors of the Red & Yellow / Black & White Gala, scheduled for April 9. Shown is Loan Officer William Borchers presenting a check to Kelly Fliehman.

