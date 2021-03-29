Commissioners talk fund transfers, approve road repaving

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss fund transfers and finalize approval for the county roadway repaving project. Commissioners Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were present. Commissioner Matt Aultman was out of the office at the time of the meeting.

The board approved Resolution (R-87-2021) to declare equipment as junk at the Darke Co. Job & Family Services office. The office requested the disposal of a Toshiba phone system that had been in place since the early 2000s. The request read that the phones are no longer compatible with current office technology. The disposal will consist of approximately 85 desk phone consoles, and three operator control consoles.

Resolution (R-87-2021) was approved. This resolution represents three separate fund transfers to the Darke Co. Board of Elections (BOE), Darke Co. Adult Probation, and the Darke Co. Commissioner’s Office. For the Darke Co. BOE, $30,775 was transferred from the county general fund for wages for a new deputy director at the office. Darke Co. Adult Probation received $3,600 from outside funds to cover office phone bills. The Commissioner’s office received $1,250 to update “panic buttons” located at the Wagner Plaza. These buttons are in place to call for security services in the case of an emergency.

The board approved Darke Co. Engineer Jim Surber’s letter of recommendation to award the county roadway repaving project to Walls Brothers Asphalt in Greenville. The estimated project cost is $1,238,105.34. Additionally, the letter recommended acceptance of bids for spot improvements per ton for 404 LV asphalt at $62 per ton.

Commissioner Larry Holmes recognized Darke County Job & Family Service’s placement of pinwheels outside the office for April, national child abuse prevention month. He commended the work they do and thanked all staff at the office for their continued dedication to children and families in Darke County.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. To contact them, call 937-547-7370.

