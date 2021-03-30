GMT Roofing holds ribbon cutting

GREENVILLE — GMT Roofing held its grand opening Friday, March 26, at it’s office located at 1220 Martin Street in Greenville.

GMT provides quality roofing services to local homeowners. Owner Gabriel Tamplin stated he and his family are excited to open their business and begin working.

“I’ve worked in the business for a number of years now and have been saving money, eveything fell in place with this and it’s just great to finally get it open,” said Tamplin. “I couldn’t be more thankful to the folks who have helped make this possible. We look forward to providing our services to local residents and continuing to grow our brand.”

Tamplin said the process of opening the business was not an easy one, but it was a worthwhile one to see the business finally come to fruition. The event was put on by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, and featured a food truck and music. A number of Chamber ambassadors and affiliates attended the event.

In addition to Tamplin cutting the ribbon, he was joined by his wife, Beth, his son Owen, and his daughter Leah.

Congratulations to the Tamplin family on the official opening of GMT Roofing.

Owner Gabriel Tamplin cuts the ribbon on GMT Roofing alongside his wife Beth and kids Owen and Leah. A number of friends and Darke County Chamber ambassadors attended the event as well. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG_2521.jpg Owner Gabriel Tamplin cuts the ribbon on GMT Roofing alongside his wife Beth and kids Owen and Leah. A number of friends and Darke County Chamber ambassadors attended the event as well. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media