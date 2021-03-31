Powell co-sponsors Constitutional Carry bill

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) recently cosponsored House Bill 227, legislation that addresses the lawful concealed carrying of firearms for Ohioans.

“Article 1, Section 4 of the Ohio Constitution states that Ohioans have the right to bear arms for their defense and security,” said Powell. “It’s my priority to protect law-abiding Ohioans’ ability to practice their constitutional rights.”

The bill creates a two-tiered system for concealed carrying of firearms for lawful purposes in Ohio. The first level removes the requirement for law-abiding citizens to obtain a permit to carry a concealed firearm in Ohio. The second level provides citizens with the ability to obtain an optional concealed handgun license (CHL) that is valid throughout Ohio and will allow carrying firearms in other states.

Constitutional carry is currently legal in 18 states. Most recently, Utah’s governor signed constitutional carry legislation into law several weeks ago.

H.B. 227 was introduced last week by State Reps. Tom Brinkman (R-Mt. Lookout) and Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander). It currently awaits its first hearing in the House Government Oversight Committee.

Staff report

State Rep. Jena Powell is currently serving her second term as a state representative. She represents the 80th Ohio House District, which encompasses Miami County and a portion of Darke County. For more information, contact Rep. Powell’s office at 614-466-8114 or email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov

