Substitute teaching opportunity at Greenville City Schools

GREENVILLE — Are you, or someone you know, looking to become part of our academic team? Greenville City Schools is looking for caring, service-oriented adults to substitute in our classrooms — Kindergarten through 12th grade.

In a school year affected by pandemic, Ohio House Bill 756 is declaring an emergency in our schools and is helping to provide a solution for districts that find themselves unable to cover classrooms due to absences created by the COVID-19 outbreak. This bill will “provide for discretion to school districts regarding educational requirements of substitute teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.” This means that, for the remainder of this academic year, school districts can lessen the schooling requirements for substitute teachers that have been mandated in the past with the hope of encouraging a greater number of candidates to work in our schools. Specifically, this means that the previous requirement of a 4-year college degree, will not be necessary. With the elimination of this requirement, our doors can now be open to caring, service-oriented adults who have life experience and a willingness to help.

How can you get started?

Any interested adult may apply, given he/she can satisfy the following requirements:

▪ High School diploma

▪ 18 years of age, or older

▪ Satisfactory FBI background check

▪ Purchase of a Greenville Substitute Teaching License through ODE ($25.00)

How is this position designed?

The biggest benefit of substitute teaching is that you can cater your work schedule to those days that work best for you. You only work the days you want to work. Substitute teachers are paid by the day, according to a pay schedule that will be shared upon inquiry for a position. Candidates can opt for half-day or full-day positions as well as a preferred grade level; and job selection is done through a simple online process each day. At times, opportunities exist for short- and long-term placements for teachers who plan to be out more than one day.

Substitute teachers need to be checked in at the school office 15 minutes prior to student arrival and may leave after all requirements have been met for the day. Our school days are scheduled as such:

Greenville High School (grades 9-12): Classes begin @ 7:45 a.m.; Classes end @ 2:40 p.m.

Greenville Middle School (grades 5-8): Classes begin @ 7:30 a.m.; Classes end @ 2:25 p.m.

Greenville Elementary School (grades K-4): Classes begin @ 9 a.m.; Classes end @ 3:45 p.m.

Those interested in a substitute position, please do not hesitate in contacting us! Jody Harter, Director of Administrative Services: jharter@gcswave.com ph: 937-548-3185 x4012; Krista Quellhorst, Secretary to the Superintendent: kquellhorst@gcswave.com ph: 937-548-3185 x4000

We look forward to hearing from you!

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_2130-1.jpg