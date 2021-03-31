Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — Bella, a 9-year-old boxer mix, is a very sweet girl who loves attention. Bella is housebroken, knows how to sit, shake. and is good with kids and big dogs, but does not like to be around small animals. Bella was given Bordetella, parvo/distemper/lepto vaccines and dewormed and is heartworm negative. Bella is also Microchipped.Come and meet Bella at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Marvelous Mimi, a beautiful boxer mix, is a mature 10-years young. She likes adventure in the great outdoors and snuggling on the couch to watch a good movie. Mimi loves long drives and feeling the wind flow through her hair. This girl always gets a laugh with her silly antics. Anything to be the center of attention. Mimi also has the most expressive eyes. A diva of this caliber is to be adored by fans of all ages. All the world is a stage but the main attraction could be in your living room if you adopt Mimi. Adoption fees are $100, which includes the spay/neuter, vaccines, heartworm and flea prevention. Mimi is available at Liberty Acres United Rescue Animal Sanctuary. Call or text 765-969-4782 for more information, or fill out an application at www.libertyacresunited.com