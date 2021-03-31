Four appear in court

GREENVILLE — Four people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court between Monday and Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Sean M. Flatter, 38, of Greenville, appeared in court for a violation of his community control sanctions, a on a 2018 sentencing. If found in violation, Flatter could serve up to two years incarceration. He denied the allegations against him, was granted an OR bond, and was appointed a public defender. Flatter’s next appearance is scheduled for April 19.

Patrick J. Flint Jr., 51, was arraigned on one count of failure to register a change of address, a third-degree felony. As required by law, Flint must serve a mandatory three years in prison, if convicted. He was appointed a public defender and pleaded not guilty to the charge against him. His bond was set at $20,000 cash, surety, or property, and his next appearance is scheduled for April 26.

Michael J. Crawford, 26, was arraigned on one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, Crawford faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months and a maximum fine of $2,500, neither of which are mandatory. He pleaded not guilty, was granted an OR bond, and was appointed a public defender. His next appearance is scheduled for April 22.

Ryan Partin, 32, of Union City, appeared in court to be arraigned on one count of failure to notify a change of address, a first-degree felony. If convicted, Partin faces a maximum prison sentence of 11 to 16 and a half years and a $20,000 fine. He pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $7,500 cash, surety, or property. He was appointed a public defender and his next appearance is scheduled for May 6.

