Arcanum Public Library book sale is May 17-22

ARCANUM — Arcanum Public Library is pleased to announce it will be holding a book sale May 17 to 22, 2021.

There will be books of all kinds to browse through, including large print books, classics, children’s items, young adult, adult fiction and nonfiction. The library will also be selling DVDs, magazines, and more. The sale will be held during normal business hours from Monday, May 17 through Saturday, May 22. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come on in for a great deal and take home your next great read!

Also, don’t forget National Library Week is being celebrated from April 4 to 10. What a great time to celebrate your local library. Come on in to the Arcanum Public Library to check out a book or movie, pick up a board game for the family to enjoy, or just enjoy a quiet place to read a book. There is also a telescope and mobile hotspots available for checkout to adults. Don’t have a card? No problem — come on in to get one. The library can also help with finding resources for school, with faxes, computer guidance, genealogy items, and more.