CrossRoads Church celebrates Holy Week

UNION CITY, Ind. — Members of the CrossRoads Church in Union City, Indiana, reenacted the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem last Sunday, walking through downtown Main Street in preparation for Holy Week this year.

After the 11 a.m. service, church members, dressed in period attire, were invited by Pastor John Hannan to celebrate the occasion by walking the two blocks with Jesus (portrayed by youth member, Mason) and Simon Peter (portrayed by youth member, Jeremiah), waving palm branches. Special thanks to Dalton Jenkinson, who provided the use of his horse for the occasion.

“The entire church was involved in planning this occasion,” said Pastor John Hannan. “We borrowed and also made period costumes, and walked through the stoplight in celebration of Palm Sunday, which marks the the beginning of Holy Week for all Christians.”

In addition to the reenactment, children and families also participated in an Easter egg hunt, with over 2500 eggs, at the Artisan Crossing, located one block from the church. CrossRoads Church, located at 229 Pearl Street, will host an Easter celebration service this Sunday at 11 a.m. For more information, call 765-691-0332, or visit www.crossroadsunioncity.com

“Jesus,” portrayed by CrossRoads church youth member, Mason, is seen riding a colt through downtown Union City, Indiana. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Jesus-in-UC.jpg “Jesus,” portrayed by CrossRoads church youth member, Mason, is seen riding a colt through downtown Union City, Indiana. Provided photo Children and their families enjoy hunting for eggs at the Artisan Crossing in Union City, Indiana. Church and community members provided over 2500 eggs for the event. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Egg-Hunt.jpg Children and their families enjoy hunting for eggs at the Artisan Crossing in Union City, Indiana. Church and community members provided over 2500 eggs for the event. Provided photo CrossRoads Church Pastor John Hannan (center) preaches on the importance of Palm Sunday as the start of Holy Week, which concludes this Sunday on Easter, also known as “Resurrection Sunday.” https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_CrossRoads-Pastor-john-hannan.jpg CrossRoads Church Pastor John Hannan (center) preaches on the importance of Palm Sunday as the start of Holy Week, which concludes this Sunday on Easter, also known as “Resurrection Sunday.” Provided photo

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

