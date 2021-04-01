Greenville police blotter

WARRANT

March 26, 10:26 p.m.: Police arrested David Bryant on two warrants for failing to appear in court. He was transported to the Darke County jail and was held on a bond of $2,775.

THEFT

March 29, 2:47 p.m.: Police responded to Family Dollar, 300 Martin Street, in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who advised her keys had been stolen from the counter while she was checking out. The video footage was reviewed, and officers have two leads at the moment.

March 30, 5:35 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Water Street in reference to two stolen batteries. The complainant advised that sometime between March 29 and March 30 two batteries were stolen from his shed. There are no suspects at this time.

TRESPASSING

March 28, 2:35 p.m.: Police responded to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a reported person on drugs trespassing in the store. Police located Bruce Baldridge, who had three separate warrants for his arrest. Baldridge had been previously trespassed from Walmart and was also issued a misdemeanor citation.

TRAFFIC

March 25, 10:27 a.m.: Police observed a vehicle on East Fourth Street with a license plate that did not match the description of the vehicle it was attached to. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver. Police found out the vehicle was listed as stolen by the Sidney PD. The driver was also in possession of numerous substances syringes and was placed under arrest. The drugs were sent for lab testing and charges are pending from the prosecutor’s office.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

March 24, 8:39 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Wayne HealthCare, 835 Sweitzer Street, in reference to a subject who had been swinging his fist at hospital staff. The male was cited for disorderly conduct and removed from the property.

DRUGS

March 26, 5:02 a.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop, and a significant amount of narcotics and money were located. Narcotics mentioned in the police report were marijuana, and a white crystal-like substance. Police were also able to locate a syringe and a significant amount of cash, indicating narcotics trafficking. The female driver was detained, and the substances were sent to the lab for testing.

MISCELLANEOUS

March 26, 4:39 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Morrow Street in reference to high winds blowing over a tree onto a car. Photos were taken of the damage and the owner was advised to contact the insurance company.

March 26, 9:45 a.m.: Officers issued a trash dumping complaint to a resident in the 300 block of West Water Street. The police report indicated a large number of furniture items thrown in the backyard of the property. Police will periodically check the progress of the clean-up.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Gville-PD-0005-PRINT.jpg Advocate photo