Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fun fact is that unlike dogs, whose tails convey a happy, social mood when in motion, cats have extraordinary control over their tails, and use them in very expressive ways. When a cat’s tail is straight and high up, it may signal confidence and contentment, and a slight twitch at the top may indicate a very happy moment. If a cat’s tail appears curved, like the shape of question mark, it could mean that he or she may be in the mood to play and have fun. If the tail “swishes” slowly from side-to-side, a cat may be concentrating on something very specific in its path. When cats “whip” their tails rapidly, slapping from side –to-side, one should be careful, as this is could be a sign of aggression or fear. If the tail is tucked low, something in the environment might be making the cat nervous. Last (but not least), if a cat wraps his tail around another cat, it is like putting one’s arm around another in friendship.

Vannessa, a blond and striped female shorthair, is a chill, young lady who can outstare anyone in her path.

Maxine, a mature black and white female shorthair, is blind in one eye, but is still a very calm and collected “cool cat.”

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.