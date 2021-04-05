Commissioners discuss potential jail update grant

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss fund transfers and applying for a new grant for the county jail. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

Resolution (R-96-2021) was approved. This was a fund transfer of $63,950.34 to Darke County Job and Family Services for support for the month of April. This money is used for bills and other related expenses and endeavors.

The board approved Resolution (R-98-2021), for revenue and appropriations increases at the Darke County Board of Elections (BOE). The BOE saw a revenue and appropriations increase of $500 each, from receiving the PPE ‘21 Primary Election Grant.

The commission noted that they recently had a very productive meeting with the Darke Co. Sheriff’s Office regarding grant funds for improving the jail. With the passing of Senate Bill 310 through the Ohio legislature, slightly over $50 million in local grant funds have become available for capital improvements to local jails. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation’s and Corrections Jail Improvement Grant is to be used for new construction, or the replacement of outdated technologies or infrastructure.

The board explained that the current jail was built in 1983 and has not been updated since. As compared to other local counties, Darke County’s jail capacity is trailing significantly behind. The jail currently has the ability to house slightly under 40 people, while the recommended size is between 75 and 100 people.

Commissioner Matt Aultman explained that the jail improvement project is still in its earliest phase. The county has not yet applied for the grant, and still needs time to plan out improvements and submit a detailed proposal to the state. Upon submission, the state will calculate expenses and hopefully award grant money.

Commissioner Larry Holmes thanked the jail staff for their continued dedication to the county and for the great work they do. All commissioners agreed and said this is a project they are energized to begin detailing. More information will be available in the future.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative offices located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. To contact them, call 937-547-7370.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

