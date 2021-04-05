Center for Universal Arts and Humanities logo contest

GREENVILLE — The Center for Universal Artisans and Humanities, formerly known as the Darke County Makers Co-op (DCMC) is a non-profit organization created to improve the quality of life for the people of Darke County and surrounding areas by providing opportunities for artistic and cultural expression through classes, sponsoring clubs and providing space for artists and makers to market their work.

“We were looking for a name that encompassed more of who we are and what we do here,” said Jean Worden, board member and creator of the center’s new title.

“The word, ‘universal’ gives us more of a feeling of inclusivity,” commented Debra Farrell.

The logo contest for Center for Universal Artisans and Humanities is open to the public and the board is accepting ideas from all mediums and styles. Participants can submit work electronically via email at darkecountymakers@gmail.com or in person at 311 S. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

The deadline for submissions is May 29 and the winner will receive a goody basket full of handmade items and artwork from local makers. Updates on prizes will be posted on the group’s social media pages.

The Center for Universal Artisans and Humanities is hosting a logo contest. Submissions must be received by May 29. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_store-front.jpg The Center for Universal Artisans and Humanities is hosting a logo contest. Submissions must be received by May 29. Provided photo