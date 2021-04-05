DCRWC hosts ‘Meet the GOP Primary Candidates’ Apr. 12

GREENVILLE, OHIO – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting a Meet the GOP Primary Election Candidates night Monday, April 12, 2021, 6 p.m., at the Shawnee Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville.

The Ohio Primary Election will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and candidates who will be on the Darke County Republican ballot have been asked to speak and take questions. Candidates are John A. Baumgardner for President of the Greenville City Council, Rebecca Strait for Greenville City Treasurer, Brian R. Brown, Doug Schmidt, Jeffrey Whitaker, and Douglas Wright for Greenville City Council. There are three open “at-large” seats on the Greenville council with four GOP candidates competing for those three seats. The three candidates receiving the most primary election votes will run on the November general election ballot.

“Local government is at the threshold of our society and making informed decisions concerning our future leaders is integral in continuing to develop and maintain a successful community,” said Jaime LeVeck, DCRWC President.

The program is free and does not require reservations. The club does offer an optional dinner prior to the speaker’s program at a cost per person of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made prior to Thursday, April 8, 12 p.m. (noon), by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477 or emailing her at DCRWReservations@darkegop.org

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education, legislative information, and provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html