Darke Co. United Way chicken dinners

DARKE COUNTY — It’s the same question every night… what’s for dinner? How about a delicious Romer’s Chicken Dinner?

The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Wednesday, May 12 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies. The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ Chicken, Applesauce, Potato Chips, and a dinner roll. Tickets are $8 and are pre-sale only.

Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s located at 118 E Main Street between 4 and 6 p.m. on May 12. Simply drive thru and dinner is ready!

Tickets may be purchased at the Darke County United Way office Monday through Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Joel Allread (pictured) and other DCUW Board Members will be ready to serve you on Wednesday, May 12. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_chicken-Joel-2.jpg Joel Allread (pictured) and other DCUW Board Members will be ready to serve you on Wednesday, May 12. Provided photo