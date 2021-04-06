Rumpke transfer station resumes Saturday hours

GREENVILLE — Rumpke’s Greenville Transfer Station is now open on Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through October 30.

Residents and businesses can take trash directly to the transfer station located at 5474 Jaysville-St. Johns Road. Disposal of up to 1,000 pounds of material is $34.

Residents are reminded that not everything is accepted, including: liquid waste, batteries, infectious waste, hazardous waste, freon containing items, waste oil, source separated yard waste, regulated asbestos and radioactive waste.

In addition to Saturday, the transfer station is open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the transfer station, contact Rumpke at 1-800-828-8171.