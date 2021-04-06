DCP opens summer camp registration

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Park’s will once again be offering a variety of youth summer camps. Registration is now open for the following camps:

Buggin’ Out (ages 8 to 9), scheduled for June 14 through 18 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. From insects to arachnids, each day will focus on our “creepy crawly” friends and why they’re not creepy at all. Grab your nets and wipe off that bug spray because this week we’re buggin’ out!

Knights of the Blue Planet (ages 10 to 12), scheduled for June 21 through 25 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During this day camp, we will dive into what it’s like to be a scientist; collecting data, observing nature, and understanding challenges that we must overcome in order to save the planet.

Kayak Ventures (ages 10 to 14), scheduled for July 7 through 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This camp will make use of the Greenville Creek as we attempt to explore a variety of short point to point floats in the area. Our paddling adventures will take us under bridges, thru quiet passageways and thru mini-rapids.

Camp Rocks! (ages 6 to 7), scheduled for July 12 through 16 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Who doesn’t love rocks?! We’ll spend the week sharing the wonder of rocks with art, science and discovery.

County Cyclers (ages 10 to 14), scheduled for July 19 through 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get on your bikes and ride! We’ll meet up, helmets strapped on, top off the water bottles and ride the Tecumseh Trail! This camp will introduce biking safety, etiquette and the trails in and around the county.

Lab Rats (ages 8 to 10), scheduled for July 26 through 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Calling all scientists! It is time to dust off those lab coats and put on your safety goggles for a week of investigation and experimentation.

For more details or to register visit www.darkecountyparks.org/programs

The 2021 summer camps hosted by the Darke County Parks are now open for registration. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG_7277.jpg The 2021 summer camps hosted by the Darke County Parks are now open for registration. Provided photo