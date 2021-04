On Monday, March 30 Versailles FFA Students visited the nursing home and delivered Easter cookies, meat and cheese, and Easter themed craft bags for residents to make on their own. Pictured are Versailles FFA Members (left to right) Grifon Miller, Laura Wuebker, Emma Middendorf and Jeremiah Wagner.

On Monday, March 30 Versailles FFA Students visited the nursing home and delivered Easter cookies, meat and cheese, and Easter themed craft bags for residents to make on their own. Pictured are Versailles FFA Members (left to right) Grifon Miller, Laura Wuebker, Emma Middendorf and Jeremiah Wagner. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG-6844.jpg On Monday, March 30 Versailles FFA Students visited the nursing home and delivered Easter cookies, meat and cheese, and Easter themed craft bags for residents to make on their own. Pictured are Versailles FFA Members (left to right) Grifon Miller, Laura Wuebker, Emma Middendorf and Jeremiah Wagner. Provided photo