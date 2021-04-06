Versailles FFA competes in state dairy contest

VERSAILLES — On Monday, March 22 the Versailles FFA High School members competed in the State FFA Dairy Judging Career Development Event and placed eleventh out of over 100 teams in the high school contest.

The high school team consisted of: Noah Gilmore, Renea Schmitmeyer, Clay Bergman, Caden Buschur, Alex Gilmore and Noah Shimp. Noah Gilmore led the high school team.

Versailles FFA middle schoolers also participated in the state dairy judging event and placed first in the state.

The first place middle school team consisted of: Blake Schmitmeyer first overall, Colin Batten second overall, James Schmitmeyer eighth overall, and Matthew Subler twenty second overall.

As part of the virtual contest, participants evaluated six classes of dairy cattle, answered questions on the dairy cattle, took a written dairy knowledge exam and evaluated pedigree and sire selection classes. A special thanks to Ted Schmitmeyer, Charlie Henry and Steve Buschur for hosting the Versailles FFA dairy judging team as prepared for the state contest.

Versailles FFA members Alex Gilmore and Noah Gilmore competed in the State FFA Dairy Judging Contest. Noah led the high school team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG-6732.jpg Versailles FFA members Alex Gilmore and Noah Gilmore competed in the State FFA Dairy Judging Contest. Noah led the high school team. Provided photo Versailles FFA members Noah Shimp and Clay Bergman. Both competed in the contest. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG-6713.jpg Versailles FFA members Noah Shimp and Clay Bergman. Both competed in the contest. Provided photo The Versailles FFA Middle School eighth grade team placed first in the State FFA Dairy Judging Contest and the team consisted of (L to R): Blake Schmitmeyer, Matthew Subler, James Schmitmeyer and Colin Batten. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG-1902.jpeg The Versailles FFA Middle School eighth grade team placed first in the State FFA Dairy Judging Contest and the team consisted of (L to R): Blake Schmitmeyer, Matthew Subler, James Schmitmeyer and Colin Batten. Provided photo