DCCA Family Theater presents ‘The Little Red Hen’

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts Family Theatre Series 2020-2021 season will close with the presentation of Virginia Repertory Theatre’s “Little Red Hen” which will be available for streaming beginning April 1 and will remain available through June 30 at no cost to viewers.

“This musical version of the classic folk tale about the plucky persevering heroine who lives happily ever after will charm adults and delight youngsters,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Of course, the moral of the story teaches the value of work and personal responsibility, but audiences will simply have a really good time watching this feel-good, foot-stomping musical,” Mr. Warner concluded.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, the organization is committed to enriching lives through the arts even while audiences cannot gather together to partake of live performances due to the pandemic. “Virginia Rep on Tour has always produced outstanding productions that entertain and uplift; when they announced their intention to continue fulfilling their mission by sharing their work virtually, we immediately took advantage of the opportunity,” Ms. Jordan continued. “DCCA is offering these outstanding shows at no charge as a thank you for the support received from our community throughout this difficult period as we look forward to brighter times ahead,” she explained.

Previous Family Theatre Series presentations include Virginia Rep’s Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad and Jack and the Beanstalk; these productions will also remain available for streaming through June 30. To access these shows, go to DCCA’s Website www.darkecountyarts.org or email DCCA at info@darkecountyarts.org for links and access codes. For more information, call DCCA at 937-547-0908.

DCCA’s Family Theatre Series is sponsored by Bach to Rock, Darke County Foundation, Park National Bank, Edison State Community College, Wes and Patti Jetter, Jordan Agency, Jim & Julia Poeppelman, Jean Louise Thieme Fund of Darke County Foundation, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, VFW Post 7262, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Family Health, and Modern Mothers of Versailles. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund these programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans; DCCA membership contributions also help support the Family Theatre Series. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., Coppock-Hole Trust, John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation, and Greenville Rotary.

Darke County Center for the Arts Family Theatre Series 2020-2021 season will close with the presentation of “Little Red Hen” available for streaming now through June 30, 2021. To access these shows, go to DCCA’s Website www.darkecountyarts.org or email DCCA at info@darkecountyarts.org for links and access codes. For more information, call DCCA at 937-547-0908. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Virginia_Rep__Little_Red.jpg Darke County Center for the Arts Family Theatre Series 2020-2021 season will close with the presentation of “Little Red Hen” available for streaming now through June 30, 2021. To access these shows, go to DCCA’s Website www.darkecountyarts.org or email DCCA at info@darkecountyarts.org for links and access codes. For more information, call DCCA at 937-547-0908.