DCHS under new leadership

GREENVILLE —Longtime Darke County Humane Society leader, Judith Francis, has stepped down from the Darke County Humane Society board after 20 years of service.

Francis made the difficult decision due to ongoing health issues. Through her volunteer efforts over the past 20 years, Francis helped grow the DCHS into a solid, sustainable organization. Francis praised the many volunteers over the years as deserving the “real credit” for the many positive changes at the DCHS. The current DCHS board thanked Francis for her extraordinary service, and hopes she will take a well-deserved break.

“Judy is one-of-a-kind. She is one of the strongest women I have ever known and she has my utmost respect,” said Ruth McDaniel, who most recently served as the DCHS vice president, and is the current DCHS secretary.

The current DCHS Board members are Linda Barga, president; Brooke Combs, vice president, Melissa Hartzell, treasurer; and Ruth McDaniel, secretary.

Founded in 1953, the Darke County Humane Society is a charitable 501(c)3 animal welfare organization, sustained through donations, bequests, grants and fundraising. These funds are used to pay for expenses including veterinary services, food, shelter, medications and spay/neuter assistance. The DCHS receives no funding from, nor is affiliated with, any national humane organizations. In addition, as a private non-profit organization dedicated to serving the animal and people of Darke County, the DCHS receives no government funding. Darke County Humane Society exists through the support of the Darke County community.

To become a volunteer, make a donation, or find other ways to help, please contact Ruth McDaniel by email at darkecountyhumanesociety@yahoo.com, or stop by for a visit at the DCHS Shelter, located at 7053 State Route 49 North, in Greenville. Shelter hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Longtime Darke County Humane Society leader Judith Francis, pictured with her dog, Lucy, served on the Darke County Humane Society Board for 20 years. Photo courtesy of Carla Hill Clark