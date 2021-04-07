Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — Ginger, a four-month-old Shepherd/Terrier Mix, is super sweet puppy who has a lot of energy. Ginger seems to be happy with everybody — kids, cats, and dogs. Ginger is up to date on all of her vaccinations and is also microchipped. Come and meet Ginger at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Deisel, a three-year-old Staffordshire terrier/pit mix, is a good boy who is in need of a new home due to no fault of his own. He likes cats, but enjoys being the “one and only dog” of the house. Although a little shy at first, he is good with teens and adults, but not small children. He is crate-trained and housebroken, up-to-date on all vaccines, and is heartworm negative. Deisel’s adoption fee is $200, which includes microchipping. Interested in adopting Deisel? Contact BARK Animal Rescue by phone at 937-423-9300, or email at barkanimalrescue14@yahoo.com, or visit them on the web at Barkanimalrescueincofdarkecounty.com