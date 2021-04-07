DCHS Charity Auction set for May 1

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Humane Society has been effected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, but through the generosity of the community, has been able to maintain its rescue operations and services.

In 2020, many of the major fundraisers, such as the Annual Auction, had to be canceled, but has been recently rescheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021, 5 p.m., at PAWS Bingo, located at 848 Martin Street in Greenville.

One way businesses, organizations and residents can help would be through making a donation or contribution for the planned DCHS Charity Auction. Donations, such as gift certificates, antiques, collectibles, handmade goods, or gift cards, can be dropped off any time at the DCHS shelter, located at 7053 State Route 49 North, in Greenville. Shelter hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions about the auction, contact Ruth McDaniel by email at darkecountyhumanesociety@yahoo.com

Founded in 1953, the Darke County Humane Society is a charitable 501(c)3 animal welfare organization, sustained through donations, bequests, grants and fundraising. These funds are used to pay for expenses including veterinary services, food, shelter, medications and spay/neuter assistance. The DCHS receives no funding from, nor is affiliated with, any national humane organizations. In addition, as a private non-profit organization dedicated to serving the animal and people of Darke County, the DCHS receives no government funding. Darke County Humane Society exists through the support of the Darke County community.

DCHS Charity Auction has been recently rescheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021, 5 p.m., at PAWS Bingo, located at 848 Martin Street in Greenville. Donations are much appreciated, and can be dropped off anytime at the DCHS Shelter, located at 7053 State Route 49 North, in Greenville. Questions? Just contact Ruth McDaniel by email at darkecountyhumanesociety@yahoo.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_DCHS-Charity-Auction.jpg DCHS Charity Auction has been recently rescheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021, 5 p.m., at PAWS Bingo, located at 848 Martin Street in Greenville. Donations are much appreciated, and can be dropped off anytime at the DCHS Shelter, located at 7053 State Route 49 North, in Greenville. Questions? Just contact Ruth McDaniel by email at darkecountyhumanesociety@yahoo.com Metro Media image

Auction donations needed