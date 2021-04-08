Downtown Greenville Farmers Market accepting vendors

GREENVILLE — Calling all crafters, artisans, gardeners, farmers and bakers! Have you considered selling your items at the Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market? The market is presented by Main Street Greenville and they are looking for vendors. The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market will be open every Saturday morning, June 5 through Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Courthouse.

There will not be a Vendor Open House for this year’s Farmers Market. However, information will be dispersed via email and assistance for signing up will also be available by phone.

The market offers a variety of selling options, ranging from one Saturday to every Saturday of the season.

“The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market provides a friendly and fun location for local individuals to sell their goods. If you’re looking for local produce in the summer months the Farmers’ Market is a great way to get the freshest goods and support local farmers,” said Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville.

If you are interested in selling goods at the Farmers’ Market and would like an application and more information, contact Main Street Greenville for an application form at 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org. The application is also available at www.mainstreetgreenville.org

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in Historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or call 937-548-4998. You can also like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis (www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville).

Join Main Street Greenville for the Downtown Greenville Farmers Market. This event has been held continuously since 1998. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_farmers-market-3.jpg Join Main Street Greenville for the Downtown Greenville Farmers Market. This event has been held continuously since 1998. Provided photo