Darke County Historical Society recognizes Allen Hauberg

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Historical Society’s awarded its 2021 Heritage Award to Allen Hauberg. The award recognizes outstanding citizens or organizations for their distinguished contributions or actions of unusual excellence that help connect people to Darke County’s past. It began in 1983 and was revitalized in 2004.

Hauberg is a volunteer docent that educates the public and the many fourth-grade students who tour (pre-COVID) the Crossroads of Destiny exhibit. Whether leading a student or adult tour, he generates excitement about the Treaty of Greenville and General Anthony Wayne’s armies’ history. Hauberg created the informational flyer that is available for patrons in the Crossroads of Destiny exhibit and one about Zachary Lansdowne. He has a wealth of researched knowledge and trivia to share with the public, and his retirement from other endeavors enabled him to become involved with Garst Museum.

As a new Garst board member in 2005, he established the first Garst budget under then board chairman John Marchal. According to John Marchal,

“Allen’s financial reports, which he created especially for the Museum, were wonderful tools for the board and the director to use in planning and executing the various programs that the Museum was involved with. It was truly a great, great help to all of us in being able to see where we were going and where we were able to go, and we could not have done that without Allen’s help.” Dr. Clay Johnson, CEO of Garst Museum said.

Prior to his involvement with Garst Museum, Hauberg was elected to Greenville’s city council in 1971. Subsequently, he ran for City Council President and served in that position for 22 years until 2005.

“I was in public service for 32 years, and at retirement, I had served half of my lifetime to city government,”Hauberg said. He retired from the city council at age 68.

Hauberg helped accomplish significant projects for the city of Greenville. During his tenure on the city council, he helped start the Greenville Rescue Service. While serving as its director for 20 years, he established the budget, which was a valuable transition to his work with Garst’s finances. Some of his other outstanding achievements while serving on city council were to oversee, along with other council members and staff, the establishment of the city income tax and cable T.V. authorizations. Collectively, they oversaw the rebuilding of downtown Broadway, the city circle, remodeling the city building, saving the historical north broadway bridge, renaming it the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge, rebuilding the water plant, extending Russ Road, building a new swimming pool, aligning Imo Boulevard and Park Drive, rebuilding the police department and relocating the city garage. While on the council, the city celebrated the 200-year milestone of the Treaty of Greenville and established a sister city partnership with Grunstadt, Germany.

“I signed the Sister City of Greenville for the City,” Hauberg said. “I’ve been there several times. They are five times older than us.”

Hauberg is very involved with the Greenville and Ohio Jaycees, Elks and Moose Lodges, served numerous bowling and golf leagues as a player and secretary, and the Greenville class of 1955 (his graduating class) as the unofficial keeper of the classmates roster and class reunions.

Hauberg’s family moved to Greenville from Detroit in 1941. He is one of four children. Hauberg has three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He currently lives in Chestnut Village at the Brethren Retirement Community.