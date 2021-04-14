Matsunoki Martial Arts students medal at AAU competition

GREENVILLE — Greenville’s Matsunoki Martial Arts & Fitness Center traveled to Carmel, Ind. with a talented group of Karate students to compete in the 2021 Amateur Athletic Union District Competition, March 6, 2021. The team’s hard work paid off as the team returned victorious with a total of 22 medals (9 gold, 11 silver, 3 bronze) after competing in Kubudo (weapons), Kata, and Kumite (sparring).

The traveling team consisted of a team of 11 students with ages ranging between 8 and 19 years old and from local school districts including Arcanum Butler, DeColores Montessori, and Greenville. The team has spent the last few months preparing for this competition before advancing to the AAU Regionals in Chicago, Ill. next month and then ultimately to Nationals in Greenville, S.C. at the end of June and the Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas, at the end of July. The additional training required a strong commitment to train harder and to improve their individual skill set beyond what was being taught in regular classes.

AAU’s goal is to provide sports programs for all participants of all ages. The center’s philosophy is “Sports for All, Forever” while “Raising Today’s Leaders on Today’s Playgrounds.” Your involvement makes a difference. If you would like to make a financial contribution or donation to help support Team Elite meet their traveling expenses, please contact Amy Ross at 937-459-9880 for more details.

Matsunoki Martial Arts & Fitness Center promotes a healthy lifestyle by offering a variety of classes for all ages including Pre Juniors (ages 5 to 6), Juniors (ages 7 to 12), and Adults (ages 13 to 99+). Anyone interested in attending classes are encouraged to attend a free trial class. More information about classes can be found online at matsunokikarate.com or stop by the dojo on Tuesday or Thursday night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Greenville’s Matsunoki Martial Arts & Fitness Center traveling team competed in Carmel, Ind. From left to right, back row: Daniel Kerns, Patrick Hammaker, Christian Hanna, Samuel Kerns, Tate Richardson, and Lydia Fadden. Front row: Jaxon Gruber, Henry Ross, Liam Strunks, Colton Hanna, and Annabelle Holsapple. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG_0443.jpg Greenville’s Matsunoki Martial Arts & Fitness Center traveling team competed in Carmel, Ind. From left to right, back row: Daniel Kerns, Patrick Hammaker, Christian Hanna, Samuel Kerns, Tate Richardson, and Lydia Fadden. Front row: Jaxon Gruber, Henry Ross, Liam Strunks, Colton Hanna, and Annabelle Holsapple. Provided photo