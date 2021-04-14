Arcanum discusses Q1 fire reports

ARCANUM — Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening to discuss grants, the hiring of a new police officer, and the first-quarter fire department report. All council members were present.

Tammy Bruner informed council that the Arcanum Preservation Society has its next meeting on April 21 to discuss further developments with the old city building. Bruner noted that the group needs paperwork signed to move ahead with plans.

Village Administrator Bill Kessler informed council that the village sold two pieces of work-related equipment on govdeals.com. First, the village sold a 2001 Dodge Ram truck for $4,200 and other equipment for $2,650. Kessler noted the village received a bit more money than they were hoping for, and recommenced the village continue to use govdeals in the future.

Kessler also said that the village did not receive funding this year from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) grant. This grant money was expected to go to the work planned for Ivester Park. The ODNR grant was not the larger of the two, and the village noted they will continue to discuss plans with the $1.4 million received from Clean Ohio last year.

The pool preparation is coming along smoothly, Kessler reported. He stated the village has made minor repairs in the past few weeks, but as of now, the progress to open the pool in 2021 is going very well.

To conclude, Kessler said that the village is issuing a few property violations for a number of reasons. Council encouraged village residents to take care of their property and follow village guidelines.

Police Chief Marcus Ballinger gave a report on interviews he recently conducted for a position opening. He said that the interviews went really well. He also informed council that new body cameras recently arrived. He thanked council for their monetary support to purchase the cameras.

Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine presented his first-quarter report to council. He said the village received 35 calls in the first quarter, and that he was very please with the response times and work of the fire department staff. Troutwine also spoke to the village’s recent flushing of fire hydrants. He said there are two separate hydrants that need updated and don’t provide adequate pressure to tap in the event of a nearby fire. Council noted that future infrastructure grant funds could be used to work on water pipes beneath the hydrants, and assured Troutwine that the issues would be addressed.

To conclude, the village approved Resolution 2021-07, which authorized the village to prepare and submit a grant application to the Darke County Parks District. In addition, Ordinance 2021-09, and Resolutions 2021-08 and 2021-09 were adopted. These relate to appropriations and other village expenditures, and authorizing the village to auction of surplus land by internet auction.

The Arcanum Village Council meets the second and last Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers located at 309 S. Albright Street.

Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening to discuss grant funds, and to hear the first-quarter report from Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_fieldhouse.jpg Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening to discuss grant funds, and to hear the first-quarter report from Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine. Darke County Media image