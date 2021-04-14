Darke County honors teachers of the year

GREENVILLE — Eight Darke County teachers were recognized Wednesday for their commitment to education.

The Darke County Educational Service Center (ESC) held its annual luncheon to celebrate each district’s teacher of the year recipients and to recognize the C. Michael Crawford “Mentor of the Year” as well.

Tom Dunn, former superintendent of the Miami County Educational Service Center and luncheon speaker, talked about the importance of caring for students.

“We as educators can’t have bad days,” he said. “You might be doing something on a particular day that impacts a child for the rest of their life that they remember. The reason you are here is because you understand that. What you are doing is what’s right for kids. You are making a difference in their lives. You are answering their questions, caring about them, nurturing them, loving them, making sure they have a safe environment.”

The 2021 teachers of the year are: Chad Cramer – Ansonia, Heather Marsh – Arcanum, Nicholas Baumer – Bradford, Brenda Oswalt – Franklin Monroe, Mindy Kissinger – Greenville, Kim Hershey – Mississinawa Valley and Joshua Davies – Tri-Village. The C. Michael Crawford Mentor of the Year recipient is Jaime Stocksdale – Greenville.

Teacher of the year recipients received plaques and planters donated by Garbig and Schmidt for their dedication to their students. Mentor of the year Jaime Stocksdale received a plaque and a check from the C. Michael Crawford scholarship fund. The luncheon was catered by The Cater Box Food Service.

Pictured (left to right) are representative for the C. Michael Crawford Mentor of the Year award, April Hoying and the C. Michael Crawford Mentor of the Year, Jaime Stocksdale – Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG_0021.jpg Pictured (left to right) are representative for the C. Michael Crawford Mentor of the Year award, April Hoying and the C. Michael Crawford Mentor of the Year, Jaime Stocksdale – Greenville. Abigail Miller | Darke County Media Eight Darke County teachers were recognized Wednesday for their commitment to education. The 2021 teachers of the year are pictured (left to right): Nicholas Baumer – Bradford, Joshua Davies – Tri-Village, Mindy Kissinger – Greenville, Kim Hershey – Mississinawa Valley, Brenda Oswalt – Franklin Monroe and Heather Marsh – Arcanum. Not pictured: Chad Cramer – Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG_0017.jpg Eight Darke County teachers were recognized Wednesday for their commitment to education. The 2021 teachers of the year are pictured (left to right): Nicholas Baumer – Bradford, Joshua Davies – Tri-Village, Mindy Kissinger – Greenville, Kim Hershey – Mississinawa Valley, Brenda Oswalt – Franklin Monroe and Heather Marsh – Arcanum. Not pictured: Chad Cramer – Ansonia. Abigail Miller | Darke County Media

Greenville’s Stocksdale named ‘Mentor of the Year’