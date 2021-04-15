Car, tractor wreck results in fatality

BRADFORD — A driver was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon following a serious injury crash that left State Route 36 East near Bradford closed for several hours.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., Bradford Fire and Rescue responded along with Darke County and Miami County deputies to the intersection of State Routes 36 and 721 in reference to a tractor and car injury crash.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a green John Deere 6215 tractor was traveling south on State Route 721 when it failed to notice and pulled into the pathway of a blue Nissan Versa, which was eastbound on State Route 36. The Nissan struck the tractor, resulting in the tractor rolling and coming to a rest on its side.

The single occupant female driver of the Nissan was mechanically extricated from her vehicle prior to being transported by EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center. The driver, who has not yet been named, suffered several compound fractures to her lower extremities and was later pronounced deceased at UVMC.

The single occupant female driver of the John Deere tractor was evaluated on the scene, but refused any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. CareFlight was requested to the scene but had to be redirected due to mechanical issues.

This incident remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

