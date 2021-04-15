Improvements made at DC Humane Society

GREENVILLE — Despite the serious financial stress that the Darke County Humane Society has experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, improvements to the shelter are currently being made.

Since the Darke County Animal Shelter stopped taking in felines over a year ago, the DCHS is one of the few area rescues taking in cats. Over the past year, DCHS has revamped and expanded the cat room at their shelter, costing in excess of $10,000. Also, DCHS is working on a few other projects to provide better care for the shelter’s animals, such as renovating areas for a new Intake Room and Isolation Room, where new arrivals and sick animals could be sequestered pending a veterinary check, thus preventing any potential transmission of disease. The new cat “play area” gives cats and kittens a new space to exercise, socialize and meet potential adopters.

There are many ways that residents can support the Darke County Humane Society which include adopting a homeless cat or dog, becoming a DCHS member or volunteering an hour (or two) per week. Stop by the Shelter, located at 7053 State Route 49 North, in Greenville, and fill out a volunteer application (ages 16 and up). Questions? Contact Ruth McDaniel by email at darkecountyhumanesociety@yahoo.com. Shelter hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Founded in 1953, the Darke County Humane Society is a charitable 501(c)3 animal welfare organization, sustained through donations, bequests, grants and fundraising. These funds are used to pay for expenses including veterinary services, food, shelter, medications and spay/neuter assistance. The DCHS receives no funding from, nor is affiliated with, any national humane organizations. In addition, as a private non-profit organization dedicated to serving the animal and people of Darke County, the DCHS receives no government funding. Darke County Humane Society exists through the support of the Darke County community.

Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 State Route 49 North, in Greenville, continues to make improvements to its shelter, in spite of the financial stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations of any size are appreciated. Shelter hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_DCHS-Sign.jpg Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 State Route 49 North, in Greenville, continues to make improvements to its shelter, in spite of the financial stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations of any size are appreciated. Shelter hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photo courtesy of Rob Penrod Over the past year, DCHS has revamped and expanded the cat room at their shelter, costing in excess of $10,000. Renovations also included a new Intake Room and Isolation Room, where new arrivals and sick animals could be sequestered pending a veterinary check, thus preventing any potential transmission of disease. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Cat-room-1.jpg Over the past year, DCHS has revamped and expanded the cat room at their shelter, costing in excess of $10,000. Renovations also included a new Intake Room and Isolation Room, where new arrivals and sick animals could be sequestered pending a veterinary check, thus preventing any potential transmission of disease. Photo courtesy of Rob Penrod The Darke County Humane Society is one of the few area rescues taking in stray, abandoned or homeless cats and kittens. Pictured is the DCHS’s renovated cat play and social area. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Cat-play-area-DCHS-3-.jpg The Darke County Humane Society is one of the few area rescues taking in stray, abandoned or homeless cats and kittens. Pictured is the DCHS’s renovated cat play and social area. Photo courtesy of Rob Penrod