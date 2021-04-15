Commissioners sign Child Abuse proclamation

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to discuss a memorandum to reduce recidivism, resurfacing county roads and the Ohio Public Works Committee. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

Before the meeting, the commissioners signed a proclamation designating April 2021 to be Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month in Darke County. A number of leaders from Darke County Job and Family Services were in attendance for the signing.

The proclamation urges all Darke County citizens to work together to help reduce child abuse and neglect, acknowledges that our community benefits when children grow into contributing members of our country, and states children are the future of Darke County.

The board approved a T-CAP Memorandum of Understand, to reduce recidivism and develop good citizenship traits for T-CAP offenders. T-CAP is the Targeted Community Alternatives to Prison grant. The grant is offered by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Bureau of Community Sanctions and its services are offered to low-level, non-violent offenders in the community. Through T-CAP, offenders will have access to training courses like anger management, money management, parenting skills, job placement, AA/ NA and sexual behavior.

The board approved Construction Contract (C-5-2021), to resurface the county roadways. The roadways in Darke County are as follows: Hillgrove-Woodington Road, Coletown-Lightsville Road, Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road, Bishop Road, Horatio-Harris Creek Road, Delisle-Fourman Road, and Rossburg-Lightsville Road. The bid from Walls Bros. Asphalt for all seven roads totals $1,238,105.34.

Next the board approved Resolution (R-115-2021), to re-appoint members of the Ohio Public Works Committee for three year terms. Darke County Engineer Jim Surber recommended Mark Wogoman be the representative and Curtis Yount be the alternate representative. The terms will last through May 31, 2024.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.

The Darke County commissioners signed a proclamation designating April 2021 to be Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month in Darke County. Pictured above are (left to right): Sitting down: Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes; Standing: Kay Robbins, Darke Co. CASA, Shelly Haber, Victim Outreach Coordinator – Darke Co. Prosecutor's Office, Margaret Hayes, Assistant Prosecutor – Darke Co. Prosecutor's Office, Stephanie Lehman, Michelle O'Connor, Kaley Wagner, and Tim Tyo — all from Darke Co. Children Services.