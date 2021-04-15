Versailles Council discusses pool, signs, sewer project

VERSAILLES — Progress on the Virginia Street sewer and water project, the purchase of rock salt, reopening the municipal pool, and village signage were among the top agenda items discussed at the Village of Versailles Council meeting Wednesday night.

Attending were Mayor Jeff Subler, Village Administrator Mike Busse, Council Members Cory Griesdorn, Jeff Beasley, Kent Paulus, Lance Steinbrunner, Mike Berger, and Todd Dammeyer. Also there were Fiscal Officer Kathy Ording, and Village attorney Tom Guillozet.

The council approved Resolution 21-15, authorizing the sale of certain vehicles and equipment not needed for municipal purposes. Council then approved Ordinances 21-19, a resolution authorizing the village administrator to file a grant application with the Darke County Parks District for the purpose of acquiring grant funds to install a sun shade at the municipal pool.

In addition, Ordinance 21-20, which involves an annexation agreement between the village and Wayne Township for 15.025 acre tract along Klipstine and Versailles-Southeaster Roads, was read and unanimously approved.

Ordinance 21-21, authorizing participation in the ODOT Road Salt Contracts for 2021-2022 was unanimously approved. Village Administrator Busse, in his report, stated the village’s need to replenish the supply in the salt barn.

“We have to approve a certain tonnage before the ODOT deadline [April 30]. We have adequate storage to take in 475 tons. This past winter, the village used 263 tons of salt, so we are looking to refill the barn and have an on-hand reserve for next year, while getting the salt at a good price.”

Ordinance 21-22, a resolution amending the Fire Fund (of the Annual Appropriation Ordinance [20-80] authorizing payment for a new fire hose, was also unanimously approved.

“The total cost of the new fire hose was over $13,000, and the department received a grant to cover $10,000 of that cost. So the Village would cover the remaining balance through the amended Fire Fund,” explained Village Fiscal Officer Ording.

Council then went into executive session to consider the sale of property no longer needed for municipal purposes. Upon returning, Mayor Subler called the meeting and invited Busse to give his report to council.

Highlighted in his report was water service lines installation on Klipstine Road later this week, and the progress being made by Tom’s Construction on the Virginia Street sewer and water project. Soil conditions have greatly improved as the work moves from west to east. Tom’s Construction’s first invoice, totaling $180,013.10, will be paid through OPWC grant funds ($77,405) and the half-percent funds ($102,608.10). In addition, PAB Construction is set begin work on the Maple Street/2021 Paving project, with council approving its bid of $237,827.50, which will be paid from the Street Fund ($156,130) and the half-percent funds ($82,000).

Council also discussed the anticipated opening of the Municipal Pool, scheduled for Saturday, May 29. Council approved the creation of a seasonal position of assistant pool manager at an hourly rate of $11.50 per hour, to oversee daily operations of life-guarding, cleaning and sanitizing, and managing new staff.

“There will be more challenges this year because we weren’t open at all last year,” said Busse. “We have many applicants for positions at the pool this year, which is a good thing, but many lack experience. So, to some degree, we are starting from scratch.”

Also, the village is in the process of replacing some of the weather damaged organizational signs, particularly at the Village Entrance locations at SR 121 and SR 185. “Kyle [Francis] and I have gone around to each of the five village sign locations, and a few are in pretty bad shape. Two of the organizations need to be removed,” said Busse.

“We would like to replace the existing organizational signs with new signs. Each organization pays for the initial cost to have their sign posted at all five village entrances, and the village will maintain them,” he added.

The estimated cost for each organization might be around $31 per sign, for a total cost of $155 for all five village entrances. The final cost is yet to be determined.

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

