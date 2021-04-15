Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fun fact is understanding the reason why many people have cat allergies. One out of nine children between the ages of 6 and 19 are diagnosed with an allergy to cats. However, most are mistaken to think that such allergies are caused by cat fur or dander. The real cause of the itchy, watering eyes and sneezing reactions comes from a protein — Fel- D-1 — found on cat skin. The protein, which is one-tenth the size of a dust allergen, enters the air on bits of cat hair and skin. Because it is so small and light, it can stay airborne for hours. Also, the Fel-D-1 protein sticks onto human skin and clothes easily, so even if a cat isn’t around, one might have an allergic reaction. Moreover, male cats produce more Fel-D-1 than female cats.

Meme, a 4.5-year-old female Shorthair, is a very gentle lounging cat enjoys watching people. Meme would love keeping someone company while watching television or looking out the window of a “furever” home.

Dalton, a 7-month old grey striped Tabby with topaz eyes is happy-go-lucky “cool cat” who is a “social butterfly.” He is curious and cuddly.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.