Greenville Public Library reopens to public

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library (GPL) doors are once again open to the public. Patrons are now allowed to browse for books and use computers at their convenience. Business hours are currently Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are still some restrictions for those utilizing the facility. Patrons are asked to please wear a mask when in the building and practice social distancing when others are present. The in-house video game system is unavailable until further notice.

Computer use is being limited to one hour per person, with exceptions made on a by-request basis for purposes such as taxes or work-related tasks. Due to COVID restrictions, there are currently six computers available for adult use, so anyone using the computers for leisure purposes may be asked to vacate the lab until another machine opens up.

There will not be any in-person programming at this time, but there are still many services being offered.

The library is still offering curbside services. You can call to request your materials or to set up a pickup time for any held materials.

Interlibrary loan requests are currently being taken. To make a request, stop by or call the library during regular business hours.

There are around 200 different varieties of seeds available through the GPL Growing Harvest Seed Library. Patrons may come in and select from the vast collection of free seeds, or they can contact Kelly Minnich and she will take your requests, pack your seeds, and arrange a time for pick up.

Story time to-go kits are still available. Contact Joanna in the Children’s Department to make a request. Virtual story times can be viewed on the GPL Children’s Facebook page or on our YouTube channel.

The library extension services department is making deliveries to local patrons, nursing homes and preschools. To request to be added to their schedule, contact Susana.

The library also has a newsletter called the Carnegie Chronicle that is released monthly. It is filled with news and updates about what is going on at GPL. To be added to our mailing list, contact Amanda Olson.

For more information on any of the above services or help with other questions, call the library at 937-548-3915.

Greenville Public Library doors are once again open to the public. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_library-panoramic-1-1-1.jpg Greenville Public Library doors are once again open to the public. Provided photo